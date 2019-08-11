Giuseppina Esposito Midland Giuseppina Esposito, 89, of Midland, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, with her loving family by her side. Giuseppina was born on July 22, 1930, in Marigliano, Italy, to the late Giuseppe and Anna Romano. She was a faithful member of St. Blaise Roman Catholic Church in Midland, and also belonged to the Italian Sons & Daughters of America. After high school, she earned her fashion design degree. She was a gifted seamstress and loved to sew for her family and friends. She also loved to cook for family, friends and anyone that would come for a visit. She was devoted to her religion, but her greatest passion was spending time with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicola Esposito; brothers, Giovanni, Gennnaro, Luigi, and Vittorio; and sisters, Rosa and Luisa Romano. She will be sadly missed by her sons, Patsy (Marisa) Esposito, Midland; Ralph (Ellen) Esposito, Brighton Twp.; and Joseph (Francine) Esposito, Baldwin; daughter, Rosa (Carl) Uccellini, Coraopolis; a sister, Maria Sapio; and four cherished grandchildren, Nick, Joseph, Anthony and Jackson. Also surviving are special family, Maria, Adele, and Ottavio Rossi and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. Friends are asked to wear something that Giuseppina has sewn or made. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Kim Schreck on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Blaise Roman Catholic Church, 772 Ohio Ave., Midland, PA 15059. Online Condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com. Interment to follow in Beaver Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers, as well as the staffs at Providence Care Center and Grane Hospice for the loving care given to Giuseppina.