Larry C. Brown Beaver Falls Larry C. Brown, 78, of Beaver Falls, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Heritage Valley, Beaver, with his family by his side. Born on March 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Clarence G. and Ida L. "Billie" Wilson Brown. He was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School, Class of 1959 and a B & W Steelworker for 30 years in the Cold Draw, West Mayfield. He worked for the PA Wine & Spirit and was a rural route carrier for the United States Postal Service. Larry was a member of the V.F.W. Post 8106 in New Galilee and the Beaver Falls Turners. He bowled at Sim's Lanes for many years and was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a lifelong member of the Homewood United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Toots" Beers Brown in 1981; brothers, Donald, Dale and James Brown and sister, Norma J. Brown. He is survived by his sons, Brian Brown, Beaver Falls and Bradley (Toni) Brown, Wampum; grandchildren, Kassie, Jamie and Nickolas Brown and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. Rev. Gary Hilton of the New Brighton United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Rocky Springs Cemetery, New Galilee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.