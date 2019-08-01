Angelo J. Cupani Brighton Township Angelo J. Cupani, 83, of Brighton Twp., passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with his family at his side. Born May 17, 1936, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen Cupani. He was a 1954 graduate of Beaver Area High School, a 1958 graduate of Tarkio College in Missouri, and he received his Master's Degree in Education from Westminster College. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Angelo worked at Crucible Steel, Midland, Pa., before his career as a teacher. Angelo was a beloved math teacher and later a guidance counselor and Federal Programs Coordinator at Western Beaver School District, having been with the district well over 30 years. Angelo was also very active as a faithful member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Parish, Beaver, where he had served in numerous positions including the Parish Council and the Finance Council. He was member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4940 and a Fourth-Degree member of Assembly No. 936, and he held several state titles. Angelo was a board member with the McGuire Memorial Foundation, active with the National Association of Wolves Club, was a former officer with PASR, the Chimbote Mission Board, and was a former officer with the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Caroline Rihely Cupani; a son, Joseph (Mary) Cupani, Murrysville, Pa.; a daughter, Dawna (Greg) Miocic, Brighton Twp.; two sisters, Rosemary Wilkes, Florida, and Joanne (Butch) Sekerak, Allison Park; and two cherished granddaughters, Caitlyn and Maria Miocic. Preceding him in death, besides his parents, was a sister, Barbara DeAngelis. Friends will be received Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. at the Saints Peter and Paul Church, Beaver, by his pastor, Father Bob Miller. Private interment at the Beaver Cemetery will follow. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Providence Health as well as Drs. Sestito and Zvonar for the loving care given to Angelo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Angelo's name to Saints Peter and Paul Church, East End Ave., Beaver, PA 15009, or to McGuire Memorial Foundation, 2119 Mercer Rd., New Brighton, PA 15066.