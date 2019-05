Nancy Jane Anderson Nancy Jane Anderson of Pine Hill passed away into God's loving and eternal care Monday, April 22, 2019. She was 60. A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Delran VFW #3020, 1125 S Fairview St, Delran, NJ 08075. To offer condolences to the family, please visit the web site listed below. Dennison McGee Funeral Home, Burlington www.dennisonfh.com