Margaret G. Conklin Margaret G. (Gaudet) Conklin went to Gloryland on May 1, 2019, while surrounded by loved ones after a brief stay at Samaritan Center at Virtua in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 97. Mrs. Conklin was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to Philip Gaudet and Laura Gaudet (Babin). She was a longtime resident of Willingboro, N.J., before moving to Mount Laurel, N.J., 18 years ago. Mrs. Conklin worked for Sears department store in their catalog shopping department. In her leisure time, she enjoyed traveling with friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Conklin in 1978. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Emery (John); sister, Laura White; grandchildren, Gregory Emery (Kim) and Colleen Emery (Patrick Bever); and great-grandchildren, Carter and Cora Bever. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1603 Marne Highway, Hainesport, N.J. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bordentown, N.J. Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, Mount Laurel