Edward C. Stow Jr. Edward C. Stow Jr. of Southampton, N.J., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was 83. Born in Mount Holly, N.J., the son of the late Edward C. and Anne H. (Andress) Stow and has resided in Southampton for the past one and a half years. Ed was a former school bus driver for Tabernacle Township Schools and was well known as "Capt. Ed" owning and operating the Trophy Run Charter Fishing boat in Sea Isle City, N.J. He was the co-owner of Spring Meadow Dairy Farm in Marlton, N.J., until the sale of the farm in 1981. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Alloway) Stow of Southampton, N.J., and the loving father of David E. Stow and his wife Lynn of Medford, N.J., Donald A. Stow and his wife Susan of Alpharetta, Ga., Dean B. Stow of Ocean View, N.J., and Melanie Pittard and her husband Bill of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol LaFon and her husband Daniel of New Windsor, Md., and Doris Fulleman and her husband Charles of Keysville, Va., and his grandchildren, Danelle and Dawn Stow, Vivian, Alice and Liam Pittard, Claire, Jack and Caroline Peterson. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Wiley Church, 99 E. Main Street, Marlton, N.J., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Parkview Cemetery at Kirby's Mill in Medford, N.J. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Wiley Mission, Inc. 99 E. Main Street, Marlton, NJ 08053. Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, Medford www.BradleyStow.com