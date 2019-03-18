Robert D. Dunlop Robert D. "Bob" Dunlop, formerly of Shamong, N.J., passed away peacefully March 6, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, after a long illness. He was 72. Bob was born in Camden, N.J. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served in the 101st Airborne, Screaming Eagles, where he was wounded in battle and received a Purple Heart. After serving three years in the service, he was honorably discharged. He joined the New Jersey State Police in 1970. After graduating the State Police Academy, he began his career at the Woodstown Barracks in Salem County, N.J. Bob rose through the ranks reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. While serving in the New Jersey State Police he received his Bachelor's degree from Stockton University and his Master's degree from Seton Hall University. After 30 years of service, Bob retired in 2000 and opened his own business as a private investigator. A short time later, he took a position of Director of Security at Commerce Bank in Mt. Laurel, N.J. When Commerce Bank was bought out by TD Bank, Bob stayed on as Director of Security. After 10 years, he retired from the bank and he, his wife, Mary, daughter Amy, and son, Mark, moved to Boise, Idaho, until Bob's death. Bob was the devoted husband of Mary (Swoyer). He was the beloved father of Matthew (Kaileen Brennan), Amy Dunlop and Mark Dunlop. He was the loving brother of James Dunlop (Ann), and stepbrother of Judith Faulkner (Walter). He is also survived by members of the Swoyer family, including many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, and again from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, N.J. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment with honors will take place following Mass in Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Avenue, Camden, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights