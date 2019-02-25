Annuziata Julia Settecerri Mazzarelli Ann, born Feb. 20, 1925, affectionately known as Momma Mazz, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Though born and raised in Detroit, Mich., she had been a resident of New Jersey since the late 1940s. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph P. Mazzarelli, her great grandson, Joseph, and her parents and siblings. Ann is survived by her children, Jo-Ann Heidenreich (Peter) of Nashville, Tenn., Joseph P. Mazzarelli Jr. (Virginia) of Moorestown, and Frank Mazzarelli of Tampa, Fla.; her grandchildren, Anthony Mazzarelli (Joanne) and Jo-Ann Carroll (Jason); and great grandchildren, Rose, Sophia, Ben, JP, and Leo. The family wishes to thank the devoted caregivers that she was privileged to have by her side at CareOne and additional care provided by The Hospice of Moorestown. Relatives and friends will gather for the visitation and funeral services from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Bocco Funeral Home, 1300 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, N.J., where funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be held privately. Please do not send flowers. Should you wish to make memorial contribution, please consider: The Hospice of Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057, or to Cooper University Health Care c/o The Cooper Foundation at foundation.cooperhealth.org/give-now. To offer condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Bocco Funeral Home, Cherry Hill, N.J. www.boccofuneralhome.com