Edith Marie Elliott Edith Marie (Scott) Elliott died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Camden, N.J. She was 85. Born and raised in Delanco, N.J., Edith was the daughter of Vincent and Edith Scott. She married Harry B. Elliott in December of 1971. Edith worked at Simon and Schuster for most of her adult life. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Wagstaff (Cynthia) of Delanco; her grandchildren, Neil Wagstaff (Meredith) of Mocksville, N.C., Carl Wagstaff (Katie) of Clemmons, N.C., Ragan Wagstaff of Palmyra, N.J., and Lucas Wagstaff of Delanco, N.J. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Olivia and Harris Wagstaff, Logan and Jade Wagstaff, and Bryson and Maxwell Cicali. In addition, Edith is survived by her brother, Dale Scott (Elaine) of Riverside, N.J. At Edith's request, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at the funeral home's web site below. Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com