Margaret E. Phillips Margaret E. Phillips of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 92. Miss Phillips was simply and affectionately known as "Peg." Born Sept. 15, 1926 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Herbert Louis Phillips and Sarah Mitchell (Schofield) Phillips. She was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert L. Phillips Jr. (known as Jimmy), at a young age. Peg was also the great-niece of the well-known Pennsylvania Impressionist painter, Walter E. Schofield. She had 18 godchildren and is survived by numerous cousins in both the United States and England. Peg was a graduate of the Springside School and Wellesley College. She received her Master's in Elementary Education from the University of Pennsylvania. She taught at Newtown Friends School for many of the years from 1948 to 1973. In the mid-1950s, Peg taught on the Navajo reservation at Steamboat Canyon, Arizona, and in the early '60s she taught at two English medium schools, Saxonwold School, Johannesburg, Union of South Africa, and The Milner School in Klerksdorp, in the Transvaal, South Africa. Peg sponsored and promoted the education of seven Navajo children in Pennsylvania. The first four were James Tsinajinnie, Oliver Natoni, Eugene Earl Curley and Marie Dempsey. Marie returned home after 9th grade. The rest graduated from high school here. Later, Jonathon, Archie and Arthur Tsinajinnie came East. Archie finished 11th grade at George School. Arthur attended Perkiomen for three years and graduated from an alternative school here. Peg Phillips was a longstanding member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the Doylestown Country Club, the Union League of Philadelphia, the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Colonial Dames and Saint James Episcopal Church in Langhorne, where she served on the vestry. She also was a life member of the National Geographic Society and the Philadelphia Zoo. Peg served on the Neshaminy School Board for six years and participated in the Great Books Club for over 20 years. Peg also was a longstanding member and Vice President of the Village Association at New Marlborough, Massachusetts, where she and her family summered and maintained a home since she was 3 years old. Throughout her lifetime, Peg was a generous benefactor to her alma maters, churches and other charities that were important to her. Peg was also an extensive traveler in the truest sense, there being very few countries she had not visited (any such omission likely being due to political unrest). During her lifetime, Peg traveled throughout the United States, Canada, South America, Central America, Mexico, the British Isles, all continental Europe except Bulgaria, Africa, the Middle East, much of Asia, Indonesia and numerous island countries. Despite her extensive travels, Peg's favorite place in the world was "home" in Pennsylvania and New Marlborough, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. James Episcopal Church, 330 South Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, with a luncheon/reception to follow nearby. A private interment of her ashes will be held at a later date in the St. James the Less Church Cemetery, Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, Feasterville www.kirkandnicesuburban.com