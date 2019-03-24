Grace M. Paff Grace M. Paff of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 88. A longtime Levittown resident, Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Paff. She is survived by her son, Robert Paff Jr. (Doris), two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Ahlers (Gene), and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Grace's Life Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m., at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Interment will follow at Emilie United Methodist Church Cemetery in Levittown. To share your fondest memories of Grace, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown www.lifecelebration.com