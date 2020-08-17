Joni M. Whelan Ellwood City Mrs. Joni M. Whelan, 54, of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. Joni was born on May 4, 1966, in Ellwood City, to the late Batiste "Butts" and Mary Isabella (Tabay) Pansera. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1984. Joni had worked at the former Ames Department Store and most recently at Sherwin Williams as an assistant manager. She is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish, and the Ladies of the Moose #93. Joni, along with her daughter, founded the Butterfly Foundation which is in memory of her daughter Christina. She will be remembered as a kind hearted person who was always there to help other people. She is survived by her husband, Paul Randy Whelan, whom she married on August 3, 1985; her daughters, Nichol (Benjamin) Patterson and Amanda (Kevin) McCarty, both of Ellwood City; her grandchild, Tanner McCarty; her step-mother, Antoinette (Tomeo) Pansera of Ellwood City; her brothers, John (Kathy) Pansera of Ellwood City, Joseph (Marcella) Pansera of California and James (Maureen) Pansera of Ellwood City; her step-sisters, Paula Arkwright of Ellwood City and Ida Darr of Chippewa Twp. and her step-brothers, David (Nora) Swesey of Ellwood City and Ronald (Lori) Swesey of West Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Sarah Whelan of Ellwood City and her sister-in-law, Lee Ann (Ted) Gibson of Ellwood City. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Christina M. Whelan in 2011; her father-in-law, Ron Whelan and her nephew, Joshua Gibson. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and mass are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions in Joni's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.