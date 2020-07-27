Rosaline (Landolfi) Pratt Ellwood City Mrs. Rosaline (Landolfi) Pratt, 77, of Ellwood City passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Pratt was born on January 24, 1943, in Ellwood City to the late Dominick L. and Angela "Lena" (Adamo) Landolfi. She is a member of the Lincoln High School Class of 1960, and the Holy Redeemer Parish. A home maker, she enjoyed reading and being with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Pratt, whom she married on July 16, 1966; her daughters, Angela (John) Horgan of Zelienople and April Anthony of Ellwood City; her grandchildren, Ryan Horgan, Dillon Horgan, Kaitlyn Horgan, Payton Anthony, and Bobby Anthony, and her sister, Melinda (Fred) Macioge of Concord, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles C. "Chuck" Landolfi. A private family visitation will be held on Monday prior to a public Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and Mass are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.