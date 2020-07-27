Mary M. Ault Formerly of New Beaver Borough A graveside service has been planned for Mary M. Ault of Lexington, Mo., formerly of New Beaver Borough, who passed away November 15, 2019. Mary was born in Beaver County on May 14, 1938, to Elmer and Mary Ault and graduated from Wampum High School in May of 1956. She continued her education at Jameson School of Nursing where she earned an RN degree. She also earned her Bachelor's Degree from Stevens College in Columbia, Mo. Mary worked at the Jameson Hospital until she joined the U.S.A.F. She served at many air bases in the United States and overseas and accompanied wounded soldiers from Vietnam to U.S. air bases for treatment. She retired as a Lt. Colonel after 21 years of service settling in Lexington, Mo. She then worked as a nurse anesthetist at MCI Hospital and Lafayette Regional Hospital, retiring after 20 years. She was also part owner of Riley's Irish Pub. She also owned and operated a Bed and Breakfast called the "Vietnienne Inn." She was an avid collector of Hummel figurines, many obtained from Germany and from her many other travels around the world. She belonged to Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Mary also belonged to the American Legion and to the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Survivors include her friend and caregiver, Carol Schaub and two former classmates and good friends, Evelyn Hackett Swogger and Alyce Cory Lutz of Wampum. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Ward. Graveside services will be conducted at Clinton Cemetery on Wednesday, August 29, at 10 am. Military honors will be presented by the New Castle Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Online condolences may be made at marshallsfh.com