Howard S. Wiley 'Red Eye' Darlington Howard S. Wiley 'Red Eye', 71, of Darlington, passed away Saturday, in the Critical Care Unit of Heritage Valley, Beaver from complications following surgery. Howard was a son of the late Charles W. Wiley, Sr. and Thelma M. (Fosnaught) Wiley, born in Ellwood City on October 14, 1948. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Ellwood City in 1966, he served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany . On December 1, 1967, he married Barbara J. Bowers. Together they raised two daughters. Prior to retiring in 2003 from the Laborer's Union Local 833, New Brighton, he worked many years at the Shippingport Nuclear Power Plant. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially watching Garrison's baseball and basketball games. He also enjoyed riding quads with his grandsons, fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved traveling on casino bus trips with his wife and close friends. Howard was a former member of the VFW Post #8106, New Galilee. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara J. (Bowers) Wiley, Darlington; two daughters and a son-in-law, Kimberly Staph, Edinburg and Sherry and Scott Penwell, Bessemer; two grandsons, Garrison Staph and Lucas Penwell; a sister, Sharon Valentino, Wampum and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Wiley, Jr. and William Wiley; a brother-in-law, William J. Bowers; his father-in-law, James A. Bowers and mother-in-law, Betty L. Blair. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Interment will be in Clinton Cemetery, Wampum.