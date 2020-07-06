Nancy L. Mercado Koppel Nancy L. Mercado, 77, of Koppel passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born December 18, 1942, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Dorothy Kirkwood Wright. Nancy worked at Ames Department Store and also at Thompson Restaurant in Harmony. She enjoyed cooking and camping. Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Paul) Johnston and Linda (Andy) Boots of Ellwood City; two sisters, Margaret "Peg" Best of Ohio and Joanne (Paige) Best of Fombell; two brothers, Jerry (Patti) Wright of Freedom and Robert (Liz) Wright of Fombell; two sisters-in-law, Bertha and Norma; grandchildren, Andrew, Natasha, Michael, Melinda, Adam, Paul, Justin, Joseph, Tiffany, Zackary, Tyler, Cullen, Carissa, Ricky, and Leon; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Emily, Ralphie, Joseph, Raegan, Marcus, Maribel, Michael, Sofia, Marleny, Marilyn, Serenity, Patricia, and Zack. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Lowers; two brothers, Richard and Jack Wright; and a half brother, William Kirkwood. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Elder Paul Weller of the First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Wurtemburg Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.