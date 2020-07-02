Janet L. Avery Ellwood City Janet L. Avery, 76, of Ellwood City, passed away and into her savior's arms on July 1, 2020, at UPMC Presybertian Hosptial in Pittsburgh, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Elisha and Effie (Hightower) Shakespeare and was born on June 22, 1944, in Ellwood City, Pa. She is survived by her children, Reverend James Johnson, Ellwood City; Stacy Law (John), Beaver Falls; Jeffrey Johnson, Ellwood City; Bryan Johnson (Michelle), Ellwood City; and Patrick Johnson (Tracy), Ellwood City; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Delores Early (Jerome), Beaver Falls; Debbie Henderson, (Calvin), Ellwood City; Beverly Carlyle of Bowie, Maryland; Arthur Shakespeare (Sharon), Beaver Falls; and Tracy Haniwalt (Dave), New Castle. She was a faithful and active member of Risen Savior Christian Church, where she served on the Deaconess Board. Janet enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was very humble and a passionate person and greatly loved her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Johnson, Sr.; her second husband, John Avery; and one brother, Elisha Shakespeare, Jr. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Love Hope Baptist Church located at 400 Wayne Ave. in Ellwood City, with a Homegoing Service to be held Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her church, Love Hope Baptist Church, with the Rev. William Lindsay, Eulogist, and the Rev. Eric Board, Presiding. Interment will be in Clinton Cemetery in Wampum, Pa. Arrangments entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, please wear mask or face coverings for the viewing and funeral. You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com