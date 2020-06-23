Margaret 'Peggy' Anne Karner Wampum Margaret 'Peggy' Anne Karner, of Wampum, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 86. Born September 23, 1933, to John and Margaret Karner, she lived most of her life in Wampum, residing most recently at Carriage Manor in New Castle. Peggy attended Wampum High School, where she enjoyed playing the clarinet in the band. After high school, she worked in the office at Medusa Cement before embarking on a nearly 40-year career with Penn Power. As a secretary, she supported many executives through the years and truly loved her time with the company, especially working with Pappy Prince. In her spare time, Peggy was an avid sports fan. She watched virtually every sport on TV, and she proudly donned her black and gold to support her favorite Pittsburgh teams. Whether cheering the Steelers on from the end zone at Forbes Field or the Pirates from the stands at Three Rivers Stadium, you could find Peggy enjoying nachos and cheese with extra jalapeños and loving the game. Ceramics and bowling were two of Peggy's favorite past times, and her family has her to thank for the beautiful ceramic Christmas trees they display each year. As part of the Road Runners, she participated in the Parkstown Bowling League along with her good friends and teammates Grace, Eleanor, Shirley and sister, Carol. An avid traveler, Peggy covered much of the East Coast and Arizona with friends and family. Peggy was also active in her community. She is a former, longtime member and past Treasurer of both the Wampum Women's Club and the Women's Area Seniors. She was a lifelong member of St. Monica's Catholic Church and, more recently, Holy Redeemer Parish. But, most importantly, Peggy cherished her friends and loved her family more than anything in this world. She was an incredibly selfless, caring and generous individual, who was friendly to a fault. She cared for her mother until she passed in 1996. And, she was deeply devoted to her nieces and nephews and known to never miss an event. You could always count on Aunt Peggy to be there with camera in hand. She is survived by her sister, Carol (Darrell) Dess and brother-in-law, John Novalesi. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who adored her and affectionately called her "Aunt Peg," including nephews John Novalesi and Darrell (Kristin) Dess; nieces, Marla (Kenneth) Clem, Lori (John) Thomas, Carole (David) Houghton, Michelle Dess, Lisa (James) Simpson, Shari Schmeltz, and Diana Dess; fifteen great nieces and nephews and five great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marlene Novalesi and Janet Shellogg; brother-in-law, Bob Shellogg and a niece, Heidi Dess. Viewing hours will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Holy Redeemer Parish in Ellwood City with Father Mark Thomas officiating. In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice distancing. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.