James L. McBride Slippery Rock Township James L. McBride, 68, of Slippery Rock Township, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Quality Life Services in New Castle following a lengthy illness. Born August 30, 1951, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Mont and Margaret Cotton McBride. He was married to Debra E. McBride who passed on April 23, 2005. Jim was a graduate of Mohawk High School in 1969. He was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church. Jim was a truck driver and had retired from the Rollins Trucking Company in Ohio. He enjoyed hunting and Pirate's baseball but his favorite thing to do was attend his grandchildren's events. Survivors include daughter, Carrie (Matthew) Edwards of Maxwelton, W.Va.; son, Jay (Tressa) McBride of New Castle; sister, Kathy McBride; two brothers, Alan (Debbie) McBride and William McBride; four grandchildren, Delaney and Rylee Edwards, and Moriah and Jacob McBride; sister-in-law, Linda McBride; mother-in-law, Donna Nagel; and a brother-in-law, Ron (Debbie) Nagel. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie McBride, and a father-in-law, Donald Nagel. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Harmony Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ron Nagel and the Rev. Jeff McKay officiating. Interment will follow in Harmony Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com