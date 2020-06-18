John Edward Maley Frederick, Maryland John Edward Maley, 91, of Frederick, Md., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. Born March 5, 1929, in Buena Vista, Pa., he was the son of the late William and Christina Hartman Maley. A veteran of the U. S. Navy, John attended California (PA) State Teachers College earning his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Education and later received his Master's Degree in Administration from the University of Maryland. He enjoyed a long career in education, serving as a teacher of industrial arts, electronics, and physics, and as a junior high school principal in the Montgomery County, Md., Public School System. After retirement, he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Martinsburg, W.Va., helping to build 25 homes over his 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Marie (Paul) Maley; three sons, Jeffrey P. Maley (Mary) of New Market, Md., Edward M. Maley (Joyce) of Abingdon, Md., and Kenneth J. Maley (Kathy) of Millersville, Md.; five grandchildren, Jimmy (Alissa), Megan, Selina (Micah), Kimberly (Dan), Nick (Katya); and five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Duncan, Gregory, Zachary, and Timothy. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Conrad, Donald, William, and George Maley, and two sisters, Margaret Maley and Kathleen Vesche. A private family service will be held at Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church and Cemetery in Ellwood City, Pa.