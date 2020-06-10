Daniel C. Dorman Formerly of Ellwood City Daniel C. Dorman, 63, of Youngsville, Pa., formally of Ellwood City, died on June 5, 2020, at the Rouse Warren County Home in Youngsville, Pa. He was the son of the late Robert P. and Janice (Dick) Dorman and he was born in Limestone, Maine on May 22, 1957. He is survived by his son, Tom Dorman and his wife, Jennifer of Carrollton, Ga.; stepson, Brandley Nuttall and his wife, Jennifer of Tidioute, Pa.; stepdaughter, Jessica Nuttall of Tidioute, Pa.; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; brother, Robert Dorman and his wife, Debra of Youngsville, Pa.; sister, Cathy Bonzo and her significant other, Charles R. Stevens, Sr of Butler, Pa. Dan attended Riverside High School in Ellwood City and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Bondarek. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12 to 1 p,m. with funeral services following at 1 p.m. at the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, with Pastor Dennis Arndt, officiating. Interment will follow at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery in Ellwood City, PA. You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.