Lorena L. Dombeck Ellwood City Lorena L. Dombeck, 91, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Avalon Place in New Castle. Born in New Castle on November 19, 1928, Lorena was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Elizabeth Cummings Lehman. Lorena was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish and the Christian Mothers of the Church. She enjoyed reading and her trips to Disney World. She was also a longtime fan of TV Soap Operas. Lorena had worked for Bossert Co. in New Castle and as a clerk for Burdines Department Store in Miami, she later worked as personal secretary at the Aetna Standard in Ellwood City. Lorena is survived by her husband of 60 years, Raymond C. Dombeck; her three children, Daryl Dombeck of Covington, Ky., Alan Dombeck of Ellwood City and Susan (Ross) Setlow of Lathan, N.Y.; two grandsons, Matthew and Aaron Setlow and a sister, Nancy Brown of California. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Church on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Mark L. Thomas. Entombment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.