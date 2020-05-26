David L. Cory Wampum David L. Cory, 73, of Wampum, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at UPMC - Jameson Hospital, following a brief illness. Born October 24, 1946, at home in Wampum, he was the son of the late John and Alyce (Allen) Cory. David was a graduate of Mohawk High School. He worked as a Water Treatment Operator at the former Republic and LTV Steel Companies in Beaver Falls. He was a member of the Ellwood City Eagles Club. He enjoyed sports and followed all of the Pittsburgh teams. His favorite interest was his grandchildren, and he was involved in everything that they did. Survivors include daughter, Kelli (Keith) Nagy of New Castle; son, Mike (Stacy) Cory of Edinburg; two sisters, Alyce Lutz of Wampum, and Helen (Ronald) Ferrucci of Michigan; sister-in-law, Donna Cory of North Beaver Twp.; eight grandchildren, Keith Jr., and Kelsey Nagy, Victoria, Mikayla and Hannah Cory, and Shaun, Jocelyn, and Taylor Alter; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Cory Jr.; daughter, Brenda Cory; two brothers, John and Harry "Tubby" Cory; and brother-in-law, Bob Lutz. At David's request there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.