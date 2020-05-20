Cynthia Aquino Nordi Franklin Park Cynthia Aquino Nordi, of Franklin Park, Pa., passed away on May 16, 2020, of complications from pancreatic cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh to Alfred D. and E. Joan (Snyder) Aquino on August 13, 1952. She grew up in Beaver Falls and attended Beaver Falls High School where she was a majorette. She performed with the band at a televised New York Jets game featuring quarterback Joe Namath, a Beaver Falls High School alumni, in 1969. After graduating in 1970, she attended the School of Radiologic Technology at Providence Hospital in Beaver Falls and became a Registered Radiologic Technologist. She also attended Community College of Beaver County and received her Bachelor's of Science degree in Nursing from Carlow University in 1999. She studied Business and Finance at University of Phoenix where she also received her Master's degree in Nursing 2004. She returned to Carlow University and earned her second Master's degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2012. Cyndie worked for many years in nursing as a Pediatric Specialist and later went on to work with geriatric patients. She had the patience of Job and a heart of gold. She will always be remembered for her kind and compassionate heart for family, friends and animals of all kinds. She loved watching the Young and the Restless and The Voice, and being a fan of country music she often rooted for Blake Shelton's team. She loved horses and horse racing, never missing the Belmont, Preakness or the Kentucky Derby. A lover of the outdoors, nature and gardening was evident by her "green thumb." She always had beautiful plants and flowers around her home. Her favorite place to be was at the beach. She spent many vacations with her family in North Myrtle Beach, also visiting her parents when they retired there. She is survived by her beloved son, Jeffrey Michael Nordi; brother, Tom Aquino and wife Patti (Myers) Aquino, their children and spouses, Adam and Christine Aquino, Arin (Aquino) and Brett Crawford, Aric and Vanessa Aquino, Shane Myers and Gabrielle Aquino; brother, Tim Aquino and wife Susan (Sentak) Aquino, their children and spouses, Justin and Rachel Aquino, Kristin Aquino and David Tritt, Alex Aquino and fiancée Briana LaCamera; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She also leaved behind her three dogs, her fur babies, Zeus, Apollo, and Demetrius. She was preceded in death by her parents and a great-niece, Sarah Ellis Crawford. Cyndie deserves a beautiful tribute. However due to Covid-19, private services will be held. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Cyndie's favorite charity, the ASPCA or any animal charity of your choosing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.