Domenick William 'Billy' DeCampli Zelienople Domenick William 'Billy' DeCampli, 70, of Zelienople, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after his hard fought courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Ellwood City to the late Nick and Laureen (Klear) DeCampli. Billy graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968. He was well known by many for his extreme talent with musical instruments, specifically the guitar and piano. He also owned his own recording studio where he exercised his love for music through producing and recording. Aside from his love for music, he also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Billy was an active member of Grace Community Church in Cranberry Township, Pa. where he found comfort in the community and through prayer. He is survived by his three sons, Erik DeCampli of Center Twp, Nicholas DeCampli of Orangevale, Calif. and Gage DeCampli of Butler, Pa.; his girlfriend, Terri Mckean of Zelienople, Pa.; two granddaughters, Ashley Colatriano and Evie DeCampli; his brother, David DeCampli; three sisters, Linda Obetts, Adele DeCampli Cirkelis, and Diane McCarty; six nephews, three nieces, and his uncle, Lee (Bud) Steffler. Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Billy DeCampli's Life will be held at a later date. All memorial contributions can be made to the Grace Community Church at 9160 Marshall Rd, Cranberry Twp PA 16066. Please visit this website for ways to give: https://www.mygcc.org/giving Funeral arrangements for Billy have been entrusted in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Rd Butler, PA 16001 www.spencerdgeibel.com.