Domenick Joseph Santo Ellwood City Domenick Joseph Santo, 87, of Ellwood City passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Carriage Court in New Castle. Born January 25, 1933, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rose (Lambiase) Santo. He was married to Mathilda Pistacchio Santo for 63 years as they were married on September 29, 1956. She survives. Dom was a member of Holy Redeemer Church and the Sons of Italy in Ellwood City. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving from 1953-1955. Dom worked as an estimator at the Aetna Standard for 13 years then as the Purchasing Agent at Herr Voss, retiring after 26 years. Dom graduated from New Castle High School in 1951. He enjoyed playing amateur softball. Dom also enjoyed bowling in both the Industrial League and the Saturday Night Couples League. In addition to his wife, Mathilda; survivors include three sons, Michael (Juliet) Santo of St Louis, Mo., Robert (Lori) Santo of Venetia, Pa. and Greg (Kim) Santo of Tucson, Arizona; a sister, Teresa Flora of Boardman, Ohio and five grandchildren, Jake, Tyler and Madison Santo of Venetia and Jennifer and Kristopher Santo of Tucson. He was preceded in death by siblings, Anthony and Anna Santo. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, private services will be held. Please be with us in prayer. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will take place at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery . Memorial Contributions may be made to Ellwood City Library or to Holy Redeemer Church. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.