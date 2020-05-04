Daniel M. Maloney Wampum Daniel M. Maloney, 59, of Wampum, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. Born June 17, 1960, in Washington, Pa., he was the son of the late John "Jack" Martin and Mary Louise (Ries) Maloney. Dan worked as a Transportation Security Officer for the Department of Homeland Security at the Pittsburgh Airport. He enjoyed camping, landscaping, and woodworking. His most cherished time was spent with family. Survivors include his wife, Jolene Kirkwood Morgan; stepdaughter, Mackenzie Morgan; siblings, Patrick M. Maloney and Susan M. (Scott) Ward, both of Washington; sister-in-law, Judy Maloney of South Dakota; nephew, Anthony (fianceé, Beverly) Sandulli; and two nieces, Marissa and Laura Maloney. He also leaves behind his two dogs, Remi and Odin. He was preceded in death by siblings, Margaret Ann Maloney, Mary Kathryn Sandulli, and Michael F. Maloney. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.