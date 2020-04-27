Jean Bush Ellwood City Jean Bush, 77, of Ellwood City, passed away April 23, 2020, at her home following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born June 10, 1942, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter to the late Roy and Janice (Graham) Bash. Jean graduated from Lincoln High School. Following graduation, she worked at the knitting mill before raising her family. Jean enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and neighbors, sending cards for special occasions and spending time with her granddaughter. Jean was a beautiful light who touched so many lives. She loved life and helping people in any way possible. Survivors include her husband, Glen Bush, married 53 years; a daughter, Stacey (Michael) Obleman and granddaughter, Meghan of New York; a son, Brian (Leslie) Bush of Ellwood City; a sister, June Glass of Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Baird of North Sewickley and Betty and Gary Mckeough of Fombell, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, John Glass; and her niece, Erika Glass. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held for her family on Monday, April 27th, at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Interment will follow in Wurtemburg Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Research or AHN Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.