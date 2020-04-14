John L. Bell Wampum John L. Bell, 80, of Wampum, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Marietta, Ohio, on May 30, 1939, John was the son of the late John P. and Ruth Harris Bell. He is survived by his wife, the former Audell Martin, whom he married on May 4, 2002. John owned and operated Bell's Refrigeration for over 35 years. John enjoyed music, he was a talented trumpet, trombone and guitar player. John also enjoy his time fishing. Besides his wife, Audell, John is survived by three daughters, Patty (Terry) Garrett of Cumming, Ga., Linda Liles of Cleveland, Ga. and Jeannie (Joel) Ladanyi of Jefferson, Ga.; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David R. Bell and a sister, Deana Squires. Due to the recent uncertainties of the pandemic, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.