Edward Partridge Formerly of Ellwood City Edward Partridge, 98, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Shenango On the Green in New Wilmington following a one year illness. Born October 11, 1921, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Louis and Rose (McCague) Partridge. Mr. Partridge was the owner of Partridge Jewelry in Ellwood City for many years and a member of the former Knox Presbyterian Church. Ed earned three Bronze Stars during World War II serving as a staff sergeant with the Engineer Construction Brigade. He was instrumental in forming the Ellwood City Church Softball League and the Ellwood City Church Bowling League. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. His most cherished time was spent with his family. Survivors include his second wife, Shirley Honneffer Partridge of Ellwood City; three sons, Barry (Peggy) Partridge of Gibsonia, Brad (Barbara) Partridge of Edinburg, Wade (Karla) Partridge of Covington, La.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Stewart Partridge, and three grandsons, Brad S., Michael, and Justin. The last of his family, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Gladys Noles, Louise Sewell and Calvin Partridge. Our dear father and grandfather deserves a tribute, but in this unknown time of the CoVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Please be with us in prayer. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Third Floor Staff of Shenango On the Green for their compassionate care. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.