Beverly May Cowan Formerly of Shenango Township Beverly May Cowan, 93, formerly of Shenango Twp., passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Brighton Twp. following a three month illness. Born August 10, 1926, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Twila (Miller) Hertzog . She was married to Norman Lee Cowan for 59 years when he died August 26, 2004. Beverly graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944. During World War II, she worked as an operator for Bell Telephone. Beverly was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and cherished time spent with family. Survivors include three daughters, Darlene Decker of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; Peggy (Gary) Strawhecker of New Castle; and Karen (Ed) Stuck of Brighton Twp.; brother, Paul Hertzog of New Brighton; two grandsons, Marc and Jason Strawhecker; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Norman Cowan; four sisters; three brothers; and two grandchildren, Doreen Osborn and Rob Cross. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held for the immediate family. Pastor Jeff Mackay of Harmony Baptist Church officiated. Interment followed in Harmony Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Baptist Church or Vitas Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.