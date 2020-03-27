Judith A. Varga Ellwood City Mrs. Judith A. Varga, 86, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital. Mrs. Varga was born on October 7, 1933, in Koppel, to the late George and Mary (Hawrylak) Beres. Judy was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School. After graduation she worked for Bell Telephone, the Carnegie Free Library, and was a medical Librarian for the Beaver Falls Hospital. She also was the owner of Afternoon Tea Room in Ellwood City. Judy was also a member of the Holy Redeemer Church. She especially enjoyed reading and spending time with her needle work group and playing scrabble. Most importantly she loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Judy was married on May 15, 1954, to Ernest Varga who passed away on February 20, 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Izzo of Beaver Falls, and Susan (Jim) Hinkle of Cranberry Twp.; her son, Robert (Donna) Varga of Fombell; her five grandchildren, Steve (Jessie) Izzo, Amy (Brandon) Dainton, Aaron (Natalie) Hinkle, Kaylee Varga, and Austin Varga; and her five great-grandchildren, Ava and Allie Dainton, Jackson, Lilyana and Natalie Izzo. She is also survived by her brother, John Beres; her sister, Esther Mazza; and her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sutkowski of Ellwood City. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a public service. A private burial service will take place at the Grandview Cemetery in Beaver Falls with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Varga's name may be made to the Addison's Disease - ALD Foundation - Raise Awareness, www.ALDfoundation.org. The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.