Lorraine M. Yohe Ellwood City Lorraine M. Yohe, 73, of Ellwood City, passed away at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center on March 19, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1946, in New Kensington, Pa. a daughter of the late Calvin and Betty Myers Runyan. She is survived by her two sons, Jim Yohe of Ellwood City and Michael Yohe and his wife, Kia of Fombell; her grandchildren, Addy Yohe, Eva Yohe, Bryn Yohe and Aris Yohe, all of Fombell and siblings, Barbara Gibbons of Ellwood City, Donna Runyan of Ellwood City, Vernon Runyan of New Castle, Robert Runyan of Ellwood City and Donald Runyan of Pittsburgh. Lorraine was a graduate of Lincoln High School and member of Lillyville Church of God. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, treasuring most the time she spent with them. Lorraine also enjoyed spending time outdoors, going for hikes and gardening. Along with being an excellent baker and cook, she was a delight to her family and friends. She was always willing to help others in anyway possible. Lorraine had a very kind, generous heart and will be sorely missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Betty Myers Runyan; two brothers, Calvin Runyan and Dennis Runyan and a sister, Betty Clark. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Arndt officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.