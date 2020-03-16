LaVonne McCreary Formerly of Ellwood City LaVonne McCreary, 85, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Ellwood City, died February 29, 2020, at Largo Medical Center in Largo, Fla. She was the daughter of the late Emile and Margaret "Peg" Mitchell Pelissier and was born July 24, 1934, in Ellwood City, Pa. She is survived by her sons, Norman McCreary of Ellwood City and Mark McCreary, and his wife, Laura of Spain; grandchildren, Maggie Tesone and her husband, Michael of Ellwood City and Teaghan McCreary of Nashua, N.H.; one brother, Lafe Pelissier of Wampum, Pa.; nephews, Lafe Eric Pelissier and his wife, Elaine of Rochester, N.Y. and Gene Pelissier and his wife, Michelle of Ellwood City and a niece; Cherina Pelissier of Ellwood City. LaVonne was a member of the class of Lincoln Junior Senior High School 1952, and then went onto graduate from Jameson Memorial School of Nursing in 1955. LaVonne was passionate about her career as a nurse, working for over 50 years as a psychiatric nurse in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, and staying in touch with family and friends, no matter the distance. She will be missed for her sense of humor and her candor. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Memorial Service following, at 7 p.m. at the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, Ellwood City, PA. Interment will follow at a later date at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery in Ellwood City.