Elizabeth A. Aaron Ellwood City Mrs. Elizabeth A. Aaron, 92, of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Aaron was born on August 20, 1927, in Sligo, Pa. to the late John T. and Irene (Eshbaugh) Carberry. She graduated from high school in Sligo and is a member of the Holy Redeemer Church. She worked at the McGuire Memorial Home in the kitchen, and the Ellwood City Knitting Mill. Elizabeth enjoyed traveling, bowling, crocheting and quilting. She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Koach of Fombell and Betsy (Bob) Petti of North Sewickley Twp.; her grandchildren, William Christopher (Lori) Koach, Brian (Darci) Koach, Josh (Lindsay) Koach, Michael (Jordan) Petti, and Joseph (Kelsey) Petti, and her great-grandchildren, Emmett Petti, Lincoln Petti, Connor Sullivan, Sage Petti, June Petti, Jesseca Smith, Morgan Koach, Sydney Hale, Sully Koach, Celia Koach and Brooke Koach. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. Aaron whom she married on December 4, 1948, and passed away on June 29, 2010; her sisters, Betty Greenwalt and Dorothy Priester; a brother in infancy, and her son-in-law, William Koach. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, St. Peter's Mausoleum. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Aaron's name may be made to the Mother Theresa Hospice, 3950 Broadhead Rd., #300, Monaca, Pa 15061.