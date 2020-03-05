Frank V. Viccari Ellwood City Mr. Frank V. Viccari, 91, of Ellwood City passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Viccari was born on September 12, 1928, in Ellwood City, to the late Damiano "Domenic" and Bridget (Lopiano) Viccari. He graduated from Lincoln High School and is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish. On October 2, 1946, Frank enlisted with the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge on February 23, 1948 with the rank of Private First Class. Following his service with the Army he worked at George K. Garrett Co. for over forty years as a machine operator. After the plant closed he worked for the Ellwood City School District in the maintenance department and as a driver at Lincoln High School, and later at Loccisano's Grocery Store. Frank was a talented bass player, and played on local radio stations along with his brothers. He played for the Henry Mancini Band as a backup, and Emanons Bands along with many other local bands. For over thirty years he sang in the Holy Redeemer Church choir. Frank was also a long time Ellwood City Girls Slow Pitch League Coach at the Merit Brook Field. He loved Ellwood City and was a season ticket holder for Ellwood City Wolverine's football, and basketball games and attended all the baseball games. He was a member of the Sons of Italy #608 and the Ellwood City Saxons Club. His favorite holiday was Christmas as he loved to decorate, and loved coloring eggs with his grandchildren. He will always be fondly remembered by his nickname "Scorch". He is survived by his wife, Delida (Tommelleo) Viccari, whom he married on April 30, 1955; his daughters, Cathy (Ken) Gilchrist of Strongsville, Ohio and Jeanmarie Delisio of Canfield, Ohio; his grandchildren, Tricia (Jose) Aviles, Lindsay (Christopher) Svancara, Keilly Jo (Matt) Rapp and Joey Marie (Charlie) Koulianos; his great-grandchildren, Ezra Aviles, Evangeline Aviles, Eero Aviles, and Aubrey Rapp; his sisters, Rosemarie Moser of Franklin Twp., Jean Cummings and Donna Rickert, both of Ellwood City; his brothers, Domenic A. (Mary Ann) Viccari, Nicholas "Bobby" (Patty) Viccari and Donald (Sondra) Viccari, all of Ellwood City, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog "Scotty" and all his grand-dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Elizabeth LaCava, Antoinette Poerio, Mary Fabian and Viola Mine; his brothers, Philip, Patrick, Anthony, and Ralph Viccari and his son-in-law, Joseph Delisio. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 10:45 a.m. to conduct full military honors. Memorial contributions in Mr. Viccari's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.