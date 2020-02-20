Wanda 'Breezy' Locke Perry Township Mrs. Wanda 'Breezy' Locke, 72, of Perry Twp. passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Mrs. Locke was born on February 20, 1947, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to the late Pete and Jane (Jacobs) Taylor, Sr. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1965. For 32 years she worked at Leeds & Northrup, later known as Heraeus, as a machine operator. Most recently she was working at Amptech in Wampum as an assembler. She is a past social member of the V.F.W. Post 252, and enjoyed crocheting, reading, and most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Kymberly Roman of The Villages, Fla.; her grandchildren, Brittany and Eric Roman; her sisters, Linda (John) Zahodny of Franklin Twp., Mary Jane Perrell of Kittanning and Robin (Ken) Hardy of Wampum; her brothers, Pete (Linda) Taylor, Jr. of Perry Twp., Randy (Susan) Taylor of Irwin and James (Mikal) Taylor of Ellwood City; her sister-in-law, Jane Cowan of Perry Twp.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her cat, Puff. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Locke, whom she married on June 17, 1977, and passed away on April 28, 2011, and her son, Steven C. Jett. Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the of the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Rev. R. Tod Custer officiating. Inurnment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery.