George Jacobs Ellwood City Mr. George Jacobs, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph in Baden. Mr. Jacobs was born on March 15, 1929, in New Castle, to the late Amon and Martha (Shaheen) Jacobs. He graduated from New Castle High School with the class of 1947. On January 30, 1947, George enlisted with the United States Marine Corp. He served with the Second Tank Battalion, Second Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force as a tank crewman, later a tank commander. He was honorably discharged from the Marines on June 30, 1952, with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his service with the Marines, Mr. Jacobs worked at the Aetna Standard first as a machinist and was very involved with the union. On April 11, 1988, he was appointed the position of Director of Human Resources. He had held several management positions in Human Resources, Industrial Relations and Personnel with Blaw Knox Equipment Division, and with Aetna Standard Engineering. Overall he had worked at Aetna Standard in Ellwood City for 36 years, then at Aetna Standard in Blaw Knox as director of labor relations for two years. He then worked at Sharon Steel in the administration department for a year before it closed. He enjoyed coin collecting, boxing, physical fitness, and loved all animals. His main focus in life was his family. He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Rogean of Cape Cod, Mass., and Elaine (Ed) Heltman of Mars, Pa.; his grandchildren, Christine (Matt) Hoover, James (Valerie) Walker, and Matthew Walker, his great-grandchildren, Payne Hoover, Camden Hoover, Saeryn Hoover, Adalyn Hoover, Sophia Walker, and Chase Walker; his step-grandchildren, Laura Heltman, Michael Heltman, and Ben Heltman; his brothers, Raymond (Nancy) Jacobs of California, Tom (Marilyn) Jacobs of Ohio, and Benjamin (Deeanna) Jacobs of New Castle; and his beloved dog, Toby. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Josephine (Flowers) Jacobs whom he married on March 6, 1951 and passed away on August 20, 2013; his sister, Ruby Toney; and his brothers, Thomas Jacobs, Mike Jacobs, and Donny Jacobs. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 10:45 a.m. to conduct full military honors. Mr. Jacob's family would like to thank Concordia at Villa St. Joseph's staff for the wonderful care that they extended to him. Memorial contributions in Mr. Jacobs's name may be made to Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, or to the Humane Society.