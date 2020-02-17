Elizabeth 'Betty' Moskal Formerly of Ellwood City Elizabeth 'Betty' Moskal, 94, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. Born in Chewton on May 7, 1925, Betty was the daughter of the late Justyn and Mary Burik Bozlinski. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond V. Moskal on March 13, 1993, they were married on October 30, 1954. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish and the Christian Mothers of the Church. She was also a member of the former CD of A Ellwood Court #901. Betty was the crossing guard at 5 points in Ewing Park for many years, she also worked for JoAnn McNutt's catering. Betty is survived by her children, Karen (Robert) Swanson of Albuquerque, N.M. and Kenneth Moskal of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Sherri Moskal of Avella, Pa.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Swanson, Kirsten (Ian) Swanson Scofield, Kenny (Amanda) Moskal and Kasandra Moskal; and a great-grandson, Owen Moskal. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Bozlinski and three sisters, Josephine Liss, Ann Kline and Gladys O'Shurak. Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Mark L. Thomas. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. to form the honor guard.