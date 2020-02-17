Arthur James Talboo II Formerly of Ellwood City Arthur James Talboo II, age 73, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on February 6, 2020. He was born June 14, 1946, in Ellwood City, Pa., the son of the late Arthur James and Rhea (Meehan) Talboo. Art attended Slippery Rock University before marrying Marcia Bazylak Talboo in 1974. Art and Marcia moved to Smithtown, New York, where he taught in the East Islip School District as a science teacher and basketball coach. Art and Marcia moved to The Villages in 2004, where he became involved in many activities, including the Three Rivers Club, where he served as Vice President. Art was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan and golfer. Some of the family's greatest memories with Art involve going to sporting events, including Super Bowl XL, and traveling to many places. Art is survived by his wife, Marcia; his daughter, Mindy (Harrison Miller) Talboo of Arlington, Virginia; his son, AJ (Stephanie) Talboo of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Caroline Talboo, Owen Talboo and Emma Talboo and brother, Charles (Karen) Talboo. Services to celebrate the life of Art Talboo will be held at 9:45 a.m. on February 21, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, with a reception to follow at Big Cypress Recreation Center in The Villages at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Art directly to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.