Florence Marshall Hazen Formerly of Ellwood City Florence Marshall Hazen, 93, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Jameson Care Center following a lengthy illness. Born September 11, 1926, in Portersville, she was the daughter of the late William and Alta Vivian Rosser. Florence graduated from Portersville High School and Geneva College. She taught at Wayne Twp. Elementary School until the birth of her first child. Florence enjoyed camping and the outdoors. In Florida, she lived at the American Outdoors RV Park where she taught water exercising for 25 years. She loved being at the beach and ski-doo riding. Survivors include three sons, Steve (Tami) Marshall of Ellwood City, John (Roberta) Marshall of Center Twp. and Donald G. "Butch" (Audrey) Hazen of Virginia; six grandchildren, Colby, Ross, and Evan Marshall, Gigi Mains, and Brock and Lexie Hazen and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Dr. Robert J. Marshall who died July 13, 1985, and Donald G. Hazen on March 29, 2017, and two sisters, Vivian Henger and Mary Cornelius.. A private celebration of Florence's life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City,