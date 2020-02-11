Camilla Fellner Ellwood City Mrs. Camilla Fellner, 89, died at Heritage Valley Beaver, on February 9, 2020, following a two-week illness. Camilla was born in Ellwood City on July 22, 1930, to the late Domenick DeCampli and Adeline (Trivilino) DeCampli. She graduated from Lincoln High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Mercyhurst College in Education. After receiving her degree, she taught at BVM Elementary School, until the birth of her first child. After raising her children, she later began a substitute, teaching at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School, in the Ellwood City School District. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Church. In addition to her parents, Camilla was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John F. Fellner; three sisters, Gilda Lerace, Matilda "Tillie" McCandless and Mary Good and two brothers, Nick DeCampli and Christopher, in infancy. She is survived by her children, two sons, Kevin and Mark Fellner, Ellwood City and her daughter, Shawn Fellner, Cranberry Township, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Camilla's family would like to thank the Good Samaritan Hospice for the wonderful care that they extended to her. Those wishing to honor her memory may make contributions in her name to the Ellwood City Library.