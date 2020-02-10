Gale Arthur Tillia Shenango Township Gale Arthur Tillia, 86, of Shenango Twp., New Castle, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford following a lengthy illness. He was born December 11, 1933, in his home in Shenango Twp. Gale was the son of the late Eugene and Hazel (Reno) Tillia. Gale worked for 20 years at Babcock and Wilcox as a crane operator. He then worked as a dragline operator for various strip mining companies in the area. Gale served as a PA Forest Fire Warden and was a life member of the Shenango Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church. Gale enjoyed listening to country music. Survivors include three sons, Robin (Kathy) Tillia of Ellwood City, Randy Tillia of Shenango Twp., and Roger (Carmen) Tillia of Wayne Twp.; two daughters, Rosemarie Tillia of Shenango Twp. and Julie Swogger Aiken of North Carolina; sister, Donna Nagel of Shenango Twp.; brother, James (Barb) Tillia of Chewton; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his long time friend and companion, Norma Measel. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Mary Ann Whybrew Tillia in 2001. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. His nephew, Pastor Ron Nagel will officiate. Interment will follow in Harmony Baptist Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for the kind and compassionate care shown to Gale. Memorial contributions may be made to Shenango Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.