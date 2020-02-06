Dr. Lawrence Fazioli North Beaver Township Dr. Lawrence Fazioli, a board certified physician in Family Medicine, who practiced in Lawrence Country for 30 years with his friend and partner, Dr. David Shober, died suddenly at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Dr. Fazioli was widely recognized for his skill and compassion as a physician, and the great number of his former and current patients will consider his passing a great loss. Born on March 9, 1957, in Ellwood City, to Felix "Fuzzy" and Joan (Nocera) Fazioli, who preceded him in death, Dr. Fazioli was a proud member of the 1975 graduating class of Lincoln High School. He graduated from the School of Pharmacy at Duquesne University in 1980 before embarking on a career in retail pharmacy. He then pursued a life-long goal of becoming a doctor and graduated from the American University of the Caribbean in 1987. He then served as the Chief Resident at the Medical Center in Beaver, Pa., before starting a practice in family medicine in New Castle, which has expanded throughout the years. He was a member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Lawrence County Medical Society and the Pennsylvania Medical Society. Dr. Fazioli was passionate about sports, especially skiing and golf, and enjoyed travelling the world with family and friends enjoying these activities. He maintained long-time friendships with those from his childhood neighborhood as well as those he met throughout his life. He is a member of the Holy Spirit Parish, and the S.O.I. #608. He is survived by his wife, Robin (Bryson) Fazioli whom he married on December 27, 1991; his sons, Shane Finnin (fiancée Page Bender) of Patterson Heights, Nicholas Fazioli of Shaler Twp. and Alex Fazioli of North Beaver Twp.; his sisters, Gerianne (Dominick) Motto of New Castle and Carol Fazioli (Paul Cutajar) of Lansdale, Pa.; his niece and nephews, Audrey Cutajar, Dominick Motto, Michael Motto, Logan Bryson, and Gregory Cutajar; his mother and father-in-law, Della Bryson, and Charles (Judy) Bryson; and his brother-in-law, Randy (Toni) Bryson. He is also survived by his aunts and uncle, Mary Jo (Joseph) Cioffi, Joan (Hank) Navarro, and Guido Fazioli. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating assisted by Deacon John Curran. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Holy Redeemer Mausoleum. Memorial contributions in Dr. Fazioli's name may be made to the American Heart Association, Lawrence County Human Society, New Castle Public Library, or the Ellwood City Area Public Library.