Ann Angeline Tammaro Ellwood City Mrs. Ann Angeline Tammaro, 95, of Ellwood City, passed away on February 2, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital. Ann was born on August 2, 1924, in Ellwood City, to the late Joseph DeTullio and Emilia Mancinelli DeTullio. Ann was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Ann worked as a Bell Telephone operator during World War II and held numerous other occupations throughout her lifetime including the former knitting mill; Johnny's Pizza Shop; the coffee shop at the Ellwood City Hospital and also at Lincoln High School. Also of note was the memory of her beloved father, Joseph, a master stonemason that was an early pioneer of the city, who was instrumental in building St. Agatha Church and numerous other structures in the area. Ann was a long-time member of Holy Redeemer Parish and a member of the Christian Mothers Association. She continued to devote her time and energies well into her 90's as a volunteer worker for the former Holy Redeemer School and the Ellwood City Wolves Club. She and her sister, Thelma had been featured in numerous articles as the expert pizza makers for the school. She also enjoyed working at the parish food stands and for the Ellwood City Wolves Club at the 4th of July Festivals in Ellwood City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Tammaro Sr., a decorated World War II Veteran, to whom she was married for over 50 years; and her brothers and sisters, Daniel DeTullio, Fred DeTullio, Frances Ippolito, Antoinette Paglia, Theresa Maci and Emma Latiano. Ann is survived by her four children, Robert (Judy) Tammaro Jr. of Ellwood City, Mark (Barb) Tammaro of Ellwood City, Dr. Thomas (Dr. Sheila Coghill) Tammaro of Moorhead, Minnesota and Bethann (Rick) Lawton of Cranberry Township; her sister, Thelma Morgan; six grandchildren, Doug, Brooke, Kristin, Ryan, and Taylor Anne and four great-grandchildren, Arianna, Miquela, Sofia, and Brayden. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will always be remembered for being a person with an amazing work ethic, legendary cuisine and a warm and gregarious personality. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. All are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church, 415 4th St., Ellwood City, PA 16117, with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Those attending the funeral mass are asked to arrive at the church on Monday by 9:50 a.m. Also, members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church on Monday by 9:50 a.m. to form an honor guard. Interment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to the Ellwood City Area Public Library.