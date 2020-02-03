Frank L. Goff III Ellwood City Frank L. Goff III, 83, of Ellwood City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice following a brief illness. Born October 30, 1936, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Martin) Goff Jr. Frank was a graduate of Slippery Rock University, Westminster, Grove City College, and the University of Pittsburgh. He retired from Seneca Valley School District where he taught 4th Grade for 27 years. He attended several churches in the area. Frank enjoyed reading, watching the Steelers and working in his yard. He was a kind, compassionate man who was always ready and willing to help others. Survivors include his wife, Terri Holler Goff, whom he married June 8, 2007; a sister, Karen Wiseman of Florida; and two brothers, Martin (Gabriel) Goff of California and David (Carol) Goff of Virginia. Per Frank's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Private services were held at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, ELLWOOD CITY. The Rev. Anthony Cortese of the Living Water Baptist Church officiated. Interment followed in the Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to any animal shelter, animal rescue organization, or to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.