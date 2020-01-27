Kenneth C. Weir North Sewickley Township Kenneth C. Weir, 82, of North Sewickley Township, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the H.J. Heinz VA Medical Center in Aspinwall. Born in Beaver Falls on September 20, 1937, Ken was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Eulalie Clara Brown Weir. He married the former Betty DiBiagio on May 2, 1959 and she preceded him in death on October 18, 2010. Ken worked as an electrician at Matthews Conveyor from 1965 to 1973 then at the B&W from 1973 until 1982, at Tube Tech from 1989 to 1991 and finally retiring from Koppel Steel after working there from 2005 to 2007. A member of Holy Redeemer Parish in Ellwood City, Ken was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and an active member of the Veteran's Honor Guard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ken is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth J. (Debbie) Weir of North Sewickley Township; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Weir and two sisters, Donna Lutton and Barbara Wallace. Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 28th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.