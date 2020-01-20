James Patrick Sudano Ellwood City James Patrick Sudano, 61, of Ellwood City, passed away at his residence on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born in Ellwood City on March 21, 1958, to Dorothy Ferrese Sudano of Ellwood City and the late Anthony Sudano. James is also survived by his wife, the former Connie A. Pasquale, whom he married on July 24, 1982. James retired from Andritz-Herr-Voss- Stamco in Conway as a Machinist. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. James enjoyed carpentry, remodeling, riding his Harley and restoring his 1949 Ford F1 Truck. He was a small game hunter but mostly he enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren, Ryleigh and Saylor Haibach. Besides his mother, wife and grandchildren, James is survived by his children, Anthony "AJ" (Vanessa) Sudano of Gibsonia and Carime L. (Collins) Haibach of Ellwood City; his sisters, Cheryl (BK Kaib) Sudano of Beaver Falls and Sharon (Rick) McClintick of Ellwood City and his brothers, Bob (Debbie) Sudano and Ron (Sharon) Sudano, both of Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Church on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Mark L. Thomas. Inurnment will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.