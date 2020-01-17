Linda L. McLaughlin Portersville Linda L. McLaughlin, 75, of Portersville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, following a short illness. Born December 7, 1944, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Anna (Stoops) Brown. Linda graduated from Riverside High School with the Class of 1963. She worked as a waitress for many years at many different restaurants most recently at McDonald's on 422. Linda was a member of the Hungarian Home in Ellwood City. She cherished time spent with family, especially her grandsons. Survivors include two children, Robert R. McLaughlin Jr. and Brandie (Rick) Means, both of Portersville; two brothers, Lee Brown of Enon Valley and Ron (Charlotte) Brown of North Sewickley Twp. and three grandchildren, Logan R McLaughlin and Dylan and Liam Means. She was preceded in death by a brother, Leland "Bud" Brown and a sister, Peg Seigwarth. Family and friends will gather on Monday January 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Rev. Elizabeth Wallace will officiate the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.