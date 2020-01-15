Colby K. Tooker Ellwood City Colby K. Tooker, 36, of Ellwood City passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at his residence. Colby was born on June 27, 1983, at Fort Hood, Texas to Malea Cochran of Portersville. He graduated from Seneca Valley High School with the Class of 2001 and later from the New Castle School of Trades earning a Certificate in HVAC. He worked at Costco in Cranberry Twp. for 11 years as a meat cutter. Colby enjoyed hunting, fishing, weight lifting and most of all he loved his daughter, Aida. He is survived by his mother, Malea Cochran of Portersville; his wife, Jordan (Sawtelle) Tooker; his daughter, Aida Tooker and his dog, Otto. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Burt and Mary Cochran. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.